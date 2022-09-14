Pakistani boat with 40 kg of Heroine worth Rs 200 crore seized off Gujarat Coast, 6 arrested

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad in a joint operation with the Indian Coast Guard seized 40 kg heroin worth over Rs 200 crore from a Pakistani fishing boat in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast on Wednesday morning and six Pakistanis were also nabbed.

According to Indian Coast Guard officials, the Pakistani fishing boat was apprehended six miles inside Indian waters. Officials further said, “Two fast attack boats of ICG caught Pakistani boat 33 nautical miles off Jakhau coast in Gujarat.”

The official informed, the Pakistani fishing boat carrying drugs was intercepted mid-sea by a joint team of the Coast Guard and ATS near Jakhau harbour in Kutch district.

“The heroin was meant to be transported to Punjab by road after being offloaded on the Gujarat coast. Based on a specific tip-off, we intercepted the boat which left from Pakistan, and caught six Pakistani nationals with 40 kg of heroin,” he said.

In 2022, ATS has seized total over 1300KG heroin worth Rs 6,800 crore in various operations carried out in Gujarat, Delhi and Kolkata.