Pakistan firing
Pakistan violates ceasefire on LoC in Poonch, Rajouri districts

By IANS

Jammu: Pakistan started indiscriminate, unprovoked shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday in J&K’s Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Colonel Anand, defence ministry spokesman said, “At about 3.30 a.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district.

“Again at about 5.30 a.m. Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. Indian army is retaliating befittingly at both the sectors”.

Pakistan has been breaching the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in October 2003 with impunity during the last one month.

This has thrown lives of hundreds of border villagers haywire whose lives and livelihood are threatened by the hostilities on the LoC in Poonch, Rajouri, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora and Jammu districts of J&K.

