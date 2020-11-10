Jammu: Pakistan used small arms and mortars on Tuesday to target Indian positions on the Line of Control (LoC) in three Sectors of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pooch district.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said that around 10.30 a.m., Pakistan indulged in firing and shelling along the LoC in Shahpur, Kirni, and Qasba Sectors.

“The Indian Army retaliated befittingly,” he said.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has been violating with impunity the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999.

In over 3,200 such ceasefire violations by Pakistan since January 2020, 24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in villages close to the LoC in J&K.

The frequent cross-border shelling has thrown the lives of thousands of villagers out of gear as their houses, cattle and agricultural fields are often targeted by Pakistan troops.

