Jammu: Pakistan on Wednesday once again resorted to a ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) using intense shelling and firing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Defence Spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along with the Nowshera sector around 7.30 a.m.

“The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” the spokesman said.

For over a fortnight, Pakistan has been violating the bilateral ceasefire on a daily basis by targeting defence and civilian facilities along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

This has created panic among thousands of border residents in Jammu and Kashmir whose life and livelihood are threatened by firing and shelling along the LoC.