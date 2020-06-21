heavy shelling by Pakistan in Poonch
Pakistan resorts to heavy shelling on LoC in Poonch district

Jammu: Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday in J&K’s Poonch district.

Defence sources said around 6.15 a.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch district.

“Indian army is retaliating befittingly”, sources said.

Pakistan has made a routine of violating bilateral ceasefire on the LoC in J&K during the last one month.

Yesterday, five civilians were injured in Nambla village of Uri sector in Kashmir by indiscriminate shelling by Pakistan.

Two residential houses were also damaged and some cattle perished in Pakistan shelling in Nambla village.

