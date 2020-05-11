Pakistan Claims, It Has Complied With All The ICJ Regulations In The Kulbhushan Jadhav Matter

Bhubaneswar: Kulbhushan Jadhav the 49-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of “espionage and terrorism” in April 2017.

Pakistan had alleged that Jadhav was a senior Indian intelligence officer who entered the country illegally to carry out acts of sabotage at the time of his arrest. He has been sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court on terrorism charges.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, speaking on the Kulbhushan Jadhav matter, said that a point has come in the case where India would have to decide whether to go to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for further consequential directions.

Later on, India approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

Salve insisted that Pakistan has a serious problem on its hands, as other than the confession, it has nothing. Detailing on Pakistan’s non-cooperation, Salve said that till date, Pakistan has refused to share the FIR, the charge sheet and also the judgment of the military court. Also, the confession does not disclose any particular offence, he added.

We firmly reject the Indian Counsel’s baseless and inaccurate assertion that Pakistan has not complied with the ICJ’s judgment inthe case. Pakistan has fully complied with the judgment and remains committed to continue doing so as the case proceeds further said Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesperson, Aisha Farooqui. Being a responsible state, Pakistan abides by all its international obligations, the Spokesperson said.

(IANS & WION)