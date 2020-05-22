Pakistan violates LoC ceasefire twice in Jammu&Kashmir

New Delhi: Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The Indian Army said, “On May 22, 2020, at about 3.30 a.m., Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along Line of Control in Krishna Ghati Sector, District Poonch (J&K). Indian Army retaliated befittingly.”

The force said that again at about 7.20 a.m., Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera Sector in Rajouri District in J&K. “Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” the force said.

On May 20 also, Pakistan indulged in the ceasefire violation in the Kirni and Qasba sectors in District Poonch.

The Pakistani Army has been continuously targeting the Keran Valley, Poonch, Uri Sector, Krishna Ghati and Akhnoor sectors.

In 2019, a total 3,200 incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan cross the LoC were reported as compared to 1,629 incidents in 2018, the Ministry of Defence had stated.