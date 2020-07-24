Kupwara: A soldier at the site of an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on March 1, 2019. Two militants were killed in the gunfight. (Photo: IANS)
Image Credits: IANS

Pak Resorts To Ceasefire Violation Along LOC In North Kashmir’s Kupwara

By KalingaTV Bureau

Srinagar: Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Nougam sector in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday evening, officials said.

“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Nougam Sector today evening by firing mortars and other weapons. Befitting response is being given,” the Indian Army said.

Pakistan has been targeting civilian areas and defence positions along the LoC with small arms and mortars, drawing a befitting response from the army.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation at the LoC in Poonch to the south of Pir Panjal in Jammu.

(Inputs From IANS)

You might also like
Nation

Jharkhand govt to impose Rs 1 lakh fine for not wearing mask, 2-year jail for…

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan denies reports of testing negative for COVID-19

State

Know how to add names of your family members in ration card being at home

Nation

Admission criteria eased for NITs, CFTIs: JEE Main 2020 qualifiers only need class 12…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.