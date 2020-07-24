Pak Resorts To Ceasefire Violation Along LOC In North Kashmir’s Kupwara

Srinagar: Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Nougam sector in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday evening, officials said.

“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Nougam Sector today evening by firing mortars and other weapons. Befitting response is being given,” the Indian Army said.

Pakistan has been targeting civilian areas and defence positions along the LoC with small arms and mortars, drawing a befitting response from the army.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation at the LoC in Poonch to the south of Pir Panjal in Jammu.

(Inputs From IANS)