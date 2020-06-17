New Delhi: On a tragic day when Indian soldiers were involved in a violent border skirmish in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, almost in parallel the Pakistan foreign office lashed out at India.

The Pakistan foreign office, exposing its usual Janus face, categorically rejected Indian MEA’s statement on the involvement of Indian High Commission officials in the “hit-and-run” incident and possession of fake currency.

In typical diplomatic doublespeak, Pakistan directed its fire at the supposed irresponsible statement and ‘baseless allegations’ made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in the matter relating to the involvement of Indian High Commission officials in a “hit-and-run” incident and possession of fake currency.

It went on to say that the MEA’s statement was a reprehensible attempt to distort facts and deny the culpability of these officials in criminal offences.

Then Pakistan double-speak claimed that two officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, Dwimu Brahma and Selvadas Paul, were over-speeding and crashed their car into a pedestrian on Monday. The pedestrian was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The officials attempted to flee from the scene; however, some passersby who witnessed the incident stopped them from fleeing and informed the Police. The police rushed to the scene and took the officials to the police station.

During the course of the investigation, Pakistan claimed that fake currency was also recovered from the afore-mentioned officials. After it was confirmed that the said officials were from the Indian High Commission, they were released and handed over to a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission.

The litany of woes continued with the Pakistan foreign office adding, “The senior Indian diplomat was reminded that possession of fake currency and ‘hit-and-run’ after an incident are serious offences. Such illegal actions and reckless conduct by the officials of the Indian High Commission are against the law and established diplomatic norms. He was also reminded of the Indian High Commission’s obligations to ensure that its members did not engage in illegal activities and adhere to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961.”

According to the Pakistan foreign office: “The Indian MEA’s litany of baseless allegations is yet another attempt to malign Pakistan and a part of desperate efforts to divert attention from India’s state terrorism in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoJ&K). The BJP government must realise that its irresponsible policies and unilateral actions are increasingly imperilling peace and security in the region. India must act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and stability.”