Pak intruder shot dead at IB in Jammu’s Arina sector

The BSF on Monday said that a Pakistani intruder was shot dead on the International Border (IB) in Jammu's Arnia sector.

Pakistani shot dead

“In the intervening night of July 30-31, vigilant BSF troops observed suspicious movement across the IB in Arnia border area and an intruder was observed approaching toward BSF fence.

“The alert troops neutralised the intruder and thwarted the infiltration attempt,” the BSF added.

Earlier on 24th July, the BSF personnel foiled a drug smuggling attempt and neutralised a suspected Pakistani smuggler in the Ramgarh area in the Samba sector of Jammu, the force said in a statement.

 

