Pahalgam attack anniversary: UK-based Sindhi leader blames Pakistan for fostering cross-border terror

Advertisement

London: Marking the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, Hidayat Bhutto, UK and Europe Organiser of the World Sindhi Congress, issued a strongly worded statement condemning the violence and criticising Pakistan’s alleged role in fostering cross-border terrorism.

Reflecting on the tragedy, Bhutto told ANI, “We remember with profound sadness and unequivocal condemnation the innocent lives that were brutally taken, and the families whose lives have been forever marked by grief and loss.”

He described the attack as a grim reminder of the continuing threat and menace posed by militant networks operating in South Asia. Bhutto alleged that Pakistan’s long-standing approach of backing non-state actors has contributed significantly to regional instability.

According to him, “Pakistan’s alleged role in supporting cross-border terrorism remains a persistent and deeply concerning factor in regional instability.” He pointed to decades of reports by international organisations and analysts suggesting that such groups have received training, financial backing, and logistical support, enabling attacks beyond Pakistan’s borders, particularly in India and Afghanistan.

Citing global assessments, Bhutto highlighted Pakistan’s top position in the latest Global Terrorism Index, calling it a reflection of deep-rooted structural issues.

Advertisement

He further noted that statements by senior Pakistani leaders, including Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, have acknowledged past links with militant groups, intensifying international concern.

“The continued tolerance and patronage of such groups has contributed to cycles of violence and mistrust,” Bhutto said, adding that this approach has weakened global counter-terrorism frameworks. “It has also allowed extremist networks the space to operate and expand,” he stated.

Calling for urgent action, Bhutto stressed the need for a strong and coordinated international response. “A firm, consistent, and accountable approach grounded in international law is essential to dismantle these networks and prevent future attacks,” he stated.

(ANI)