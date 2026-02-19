Pahadis force Haryanvi bikers to listen to their loud silencers

Advertisement

Haryana : A video circulating on social media platform X has ignited a heated discussion after local residents in the hills confronted a group of bikers from Haryana for using illegal modified exhausts that produced explosive, firecracker-like sounds.

According to reports, the bikers were riding through narrow mountain roads with loud silencers, creating significant noise pollution and raising safety concerns among residents. Locals alleged that such reckless riding on winding hill roads increases the risk of serious accidents and disturbs the otherwise peaceful environment.

In the viral clip, residents, often referred to as Pahadis, are seen stopping the bikers and making them sit close to their motorcycles while the engines were revved. The act was intended to make the riders experience the same level of noise disturbance they had caused.

The incident has triggered widespread debate online about tourist behavior and civic responsibility in ecologically sensitive hill states such as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Several social media users criticized the bikers, saying that excessive engine noise reflects poor civic sense and disrupts the natural peace of the mountains. Others argued that while strict legal action is necessary, the issue should not be framed around regional identity. Some users praised the locals for standing up against what they described as irresponsible behavior, while others pointed out those such modifications contribute to both noise and air pollution and may damage the vehicle itself.

Meanwhile, authorities including the Himachal Pradesh Police have intensified crackdowns on illegal vehicle modifications under the Motor Vehicles Act. Officials have warned that unauthorized alterations can compromise vehicle stability, braking efficiency and overall road safety.

Recent enforcement measures have included seizing vehicles in cities like Haridwar and Shimla for modified exhaust systems, publicly crushing confiscated silencers to deter violations, and imposing fines of up to Rs 10,000 under Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act for causing sound pollution.

The episode has once again brought attention to the growing concern over tourist conduct in fragile mountain ecosystems and the need for stricter adherence to traffic and environmental regulations.