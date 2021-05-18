New-Delhi: Padma Shri awardee and former national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) President Dr KK Aggarwal dies of Covid-19.

He was 62 years old.

Dr Aggarwal who was the former national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), was admitted to the AIIMS here and was on ventilator support since last week.

According to the statement, he passed away at 11.30 pm on Monday after a lengthy battle with Covid-19. Ever since he became a doctor, Padma Shri Dr KK Aggarwal has dedicated his life to the welfare of the public and raising health awareness. Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to over 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programs and saved countless lives.