Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Padma Lakshmi is Kerala’s first transgender advocate

Nation
By IANS 0
Kerala's first transgender advocate
Photo: IANS

Kochi: Kerala got its first transgender advocate in Padma Lakshmi when she was enrolled as an advocate at a function organised by the Bar Council of Kerala on Sunday.

Take a look

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida Tastes Gol Gappe in Delhi: Watch

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Japanese counterpart Kishida,…

The transgender woman Lakshmi, who did her law graduation from the Government Law College-Ernakulam, has now written her name in record books by becoming the first transgender person to don the black robes in the state.

Kerala Law Minister P. Rajeev took to his social media account to congratulate her. “Her achievement and her success will be a morale booster to the transgender community as a whole,” he said.

IANS 18394 news
You might also like
Nation

Excise policy scam: Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till April 3

Nation

WB cattle smuggling case: Delhi court sends Manish Kothari to 14-day judicial custody

Nation

9-year-old boy dies after being hit by a speeding bike in Uttarakhand

Nation

Looking for a rented house in Bengaluru, need to have an impressive LinkedIn profile

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7