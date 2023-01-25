Padma Awards 2023 announced: Complete list here

New Delhi: The Government of India today announced the list of awardees of the Padma awards for the year 2023.

From Odisha this year names of four persons have been announced for the Padma awards. They are — Maguni Charan Kuanr for Arts, Antaryami Mishra for Literature and Education, Krishna Patel, singer of famous Sambalpuri song ‘Rangabati’ for Arts and Patayat Sahu, others for Agriculture.

Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. 2. These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year.

For the year 2023, the President has approved conferment of 106 Padma Awards including 3 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards. 19 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 2 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 7 Posthumous awardees.

Here is the complete list: