Karti Chidambaram
Karti Chidambaram. (File photo: IANS)

P. Chidambaram son Karti Chidambaram tests Covid positive, in home quarantine

By KalingaTV Bureau

Chennai: Congress MP from Tamil Nadu, Karti Chidambaram is the latest political personality to be infected with Covid-19. The son of former union minister P. Chidambaram took to social media on Monday to announce that he has tested positive for the virus.

He stated that he is presently in home quarantine as his symptoms are mild. He however advised people who had come in contact with him over the past few ays to follow prescribed Covid protocols.

“I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol.” he tweeted.

Karti Chidambaram represents the Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency. He is the latest among political personalities to get infected with the coronavirus.

On Sunday, union Home minister Amit Shah had announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has also tested positive for Covid-19 and is in home quarantine.

(With inputs from IANS)

