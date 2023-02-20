OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal meets PM Modi, invites him to his wedding

Bhubaneswar: OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently to invite him to his Wedding. He was accompanied by his mother and fiancée. The OYO Founder intimated it in an Instagram post yesterday where he posted a few photographs of their meet with the PM.

“With the blessings of माननीय Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi ji, we are all set for a new beginning. Words cannot express the warmth with which he received us,” OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal wrote in the caption.

“My mother, who is inspired by his vision for women empowerment & Geet, from Express (Uttar) Pradesh, were heartened to meet him. Thank you for sparing your valuable time & for your good wishes,” he captioned.

The OYO Founder also informed about his business in the post and wrote, “Committed to enabling the growth of tourism and entrepreneurship in India across Rayagada, Gir, Ladakh, Rameswaram, Meghalaya and more!”

It is to be noted that OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal hails from Odisha. As per Wikipedia, “Ritesh Agarwal was born in a Marwari family in Bissam Cuttack, Odisha, India and brought up in Titilagarh. Ritesh comes from a family that used to run a small shop in Southern Odisha city called Rayagada and his schooling was completed from Sacred Heart School in Rayagada.”