Oxygen Production Plant And 20 Ventilators Arrive In India From Italy

New Delhi: Amid the COVID pandemic and shortage of oxygen in the country, India has received shipment of oxygen production plant and 20 ventilators from Italy on Monday.

According to ANI news agency, Ambassador of Italy, Vincenzo De Luca said that the oxygen production machine to be delivered to a hospital in Noida will provide oxygen to 100 patients at one time and thousands in the days to come.

Earlier, India had received medical supplies containing 60 ventilators from UK, as per the External Affairs Ministry.

