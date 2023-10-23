Owner of Wagh Bakri Tea group Parag Desai dies of brain hemorrhage

Ahmedabad: The owner and Executive Director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group, Parag Desai, died on Sunday evening after suffering from brain hemorrhage.

He suffered a brain hemorrhage after a fall during his morning walk in a park last week.He was 49-years-old. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

“With profound grief, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Parag Desai,” the company said in an Instagram post.

He had been admitted to the hospital last week and was being treated for a severe head injury after he fell near his residence while warding off stray dogs that attacked him.

