Rajasthan: Around 600 children test Covid-19 positive in Rajasthan districts. As many as 325 children have been tested positive in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur in the past few days. Similar situation has been identified in the Dausa district of Rajasthan. The age range who tested coronavirus positive are under the age of 19 years. So far 600+ children have tested positive for COVID-19 from two districts of Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan government has extended lockdown for 15 days till June 8.

Meanwhile, 916042 people are so far affected in Rajasthan by covid-19. 916042 have been recovered from 796121. Sadly, 7703 patients have died due to coronavirus in Rajasthan and 112218 patients are still in hospital and recovering.

The state may allow relaxations in commercial activities from June 1 in districts where the COVID-19 situation will improve significantly, according to a government release.

The government has also increased the fine from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 for not wearing a face mask at public places or workplaces.

Gathering at wedding ceremonies has been a major reason for the spread of the infection and in view of this, on the advice of experts and suggestions of public representatives, marriage functions will remain barred till June 30, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot added.