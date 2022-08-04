Over 59,000 register for Agnipath scheme

New Delhi: At least 59,911 youth have registered themselves for the Central government’s Agnipath scheme during a recruitment rally in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, officials said.

The registration for the male candidates during the recruitment rally had started on July 5 in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, Amravati, Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Akola and Yavatmal districts.

The last date of registration was August 3.

The verification of documents and the physical test will be held in Nagpur on September 22.

An official said this was the highest number of registration so far in Nagpur.

