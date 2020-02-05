coronavirus
Photo: IANS

Over 5,000 under surveillance for coronavirus: Centre

By IANS
0 16

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare, on Wednesday, said that 5123 people were under home surveillance as a precautionary measure for coronavirus. Besides, the ministry also informed that at least 741 tests for nCoV have been done so far.

“A total of 741 tests done for #nCoV2020. Of these 738 have tested NEGATIVE, and 3 found positive. 342 are under process. Also, 5123 people are under home surveillance,” the Health Ministry tweeted.

Related News

Man killed while trying to save daughter-in-law from…

Nirbhaya convicts should be hanged together: HC

Recruitment drive on for 3.10 lakh government vacancies

Rajinikanth says will support Indian Muslims if CAA harms…

Earlier, the Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a high level review meeting to take stock of the novel coronavirus situation even as the government issued a new travel advisory that urged people to refrain from travelling to China, saying intended visitors from China might apply afresh for an Indian visa.

It was reiterated in the meeting that from now on, anyone with a history of travel to China since January 15, 2020, could be quarantined.

The high-level review meeting on the preparedness for tackling the coronavirus threat was attended by the secretaries of Health and Family Welfare, External Affairs, Civil Aviation, Pharma, Dept of Health Research, Member Secretary (NDMA), and other officials from the Home Ministry, Commerce, Army and Defence, here on Wednesday.

You might also like
Nation

Man killed while trying to save daughter-in-law from criminals

Nation

Nirbhaya convicts should be hanged together: HC

Nation

Recruitment drive on for 3.10 lakh government vacancies

Nation

Rajinikanth says will support Indian Muslims if CAA harms them

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.