Ahemdabad: The Gujarat police have registered case against some employees of a cash collection agency in the state for allegedly cheating a bank by not depositing a cash amount of Rs 5.24 crore which was generated from the sale of the tickets for the Statue of Unity in Narmada district.

The amount was not deposited from the month of November 2018 to March 2020.

The Statue of Unity is one of the major tourist attraction in the Gujarat ever since its inauguration.

The Statue of Unity Management has two accounts in the banks and had hired an agency to collect cash daily and deposit the money. But some staffers of the agency allegedly did not deposit Rs 5,24,77,375 into the bank accounts, says Deputy Superintendent of Police Vani Dudhat.

The private bank’s managed lodged an FIR at the Kevadia police station, against the unidentified persons working the cash collection agency and a case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

The Statue of Unity Management said that the issue lies between the bank and the cash collection agency. The bank has already deposited Rs 5.24 crore into their accounts.

As per the FIR, the bank has been taking services of the agency for cash collection and deposition since 2003. The bank had also appointed the same agency to collect the cash generated from the sale of tickets at the Statue of Unity and deposit in the accounts of the State of Unity Authorties, said the police.

Recently an audit was done when the State of Unity officials found a mismatch in the amount mentioned in the cash deposit slips and the actual cash deposited into the bank accounts between November 2018 and March 2020.

The bank then conducted a probe which revealed that some staff members of the agency allegedly did not deposit money following which the bank authorities lodged an FIR.

