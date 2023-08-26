Over 40 passengers trapped on Pavagadh ropeway for 30 minutes

Pavagadh (Gujarat): A cable dislodged from the aerial ropeway connecting the revered Kalika Mata temple in Gujarat’s Pavagadh, leaving more than 40 passengers suspended in 10 cabins at an altitude of 763 meters, triggering a dramatic rescue operation that lasted over 30 minutes.

The incident took place on Friday evening and the investigations began after that.

No injuries were reported, but the incident has once again ignited concerns about the safety of ropeway systems in Pavagadh.

The mishap struck shortly before the scheduled closing time of 8 p.m.

The track rope of the aerial ropeway, managed by the Usha Breco company under the name ‘Udan Khatola,’ unexpectedly detached from the conveyor.

This abrupt occurrence left passengers, with around six individuals in each cabin, stranded mid-air as their cabins dangled perilously. The immediate concern was to secure their safety and orchestrate a successful rescue mission.

The company swiftly initiated repair and restoration efforts to address the situation.

Local authorities, including the police and fire brigade, sprung into action, utilizing ropes and ladders to rescue the stranded passengers.

The evacuation operation took over 30 minutes, ultimately bringing all individuals to safety.

While the immediate priority was to rescue the passengers, attention has now shifted to determining the cause of the accident.

Preliminary speculations point towards strong winds as a potential factor.

Nevertheless, a thorough investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the cable detachment.

As a precautionary measure, the ropeway has been temporarily closed for comprehensive inspection and necessary repairs.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, the state government has intervened by initiating an inquiry into the Pavagadh accident.