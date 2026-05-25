Over 300 tourists rescued after tech snag in Gulmarg cable car, rescue underway

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Srinagar: A major mishap was averted at Gulmarg Gondola, after the cable car system developed technical problems.

As per official, the fault was detected during operations on the first phase of the gondola service, prompting an immediate shutdown of the system as a precautionary measure. Nearly 300 tourists were left stranded mid-air for almost an hour.

Operations of both phases of the Gulmarg cable car service, popularly known as the Gondola, were suspended following the malfunction.

Officials assured visitors that restoration work is already underway and services will resume only after comprehensive safety checks are completed.

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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also addressed the incident on social media platform X, stating that the situation was under control and there was no cause for alarm.

“Government is closely monitoring the situation at the Gulmarg Gondola after the cable car service was temporarily halted due to a technical fault. All cabins remain intact and rescue operations to safely evacuate stranded tourists are underway with trained teams on the ground. The situation is completely under control and there is no cause for panic,” CM Abdullah’s office posted on X.

Government is closely monitoring the situation at the Gulmarg Gondola after the cable car service was temporarily halted due to a technical fault. All cabins remain intact and rescue operations to safely evacuate stranded tourists are underway with trained teams on the ground.… — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) May 25, 2026