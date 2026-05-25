Over 300 Cow Carcasses Found at Garbage Dump in Jaisalmer; Investigation Ordered

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Jaisalmer: Over 300 dead cows were found at a garbage dumping site located around 7 km from the Jaisalmer district headquarters, police said.

The rotting carcasses were discovered on Sunday at the municipal dumping yard, triggering widespread outrage in the region after a video of the site went viral on social media.

The incident has highlighted alleged negligence on the part of the authorised contractor responsible for disposing of dead animal remains. The failure of the Municipal Council’s authorised dead animal contractor to properly dispose of these dead cows has created an atmosphere of deep resentment among the general public and cow lovers (Gau Premis).

Taking cognisance of the matter, Jaisalmer District Collector Anupama Jorwal has demanded a factual report on the matter. Additionally, Municipal Council Commissioner Lajpal Singh Sodha has taken cognisance of the incident and issued a show-cause notice to the contractor demanding an explanation, as the exposed carcasses posed a severe threat of environmental pollution.

Following the administrative intervention, the Municipal Council contractor deployed JCB machines to clear and properly dispose of the carcasses from the dumping yard.

The issue unfolded at the Municipal Council’s dumping yard located on the Ramgarh Road, about 7 km from the Jaisalmer district headquarters. On Saturday, a few cow lovers visited the area and were deeply disturbed by the shocking sight of more than 300 dead cow carcasses scattered all over the ground. When the videos went viral on Sunday, public anger boiled over, prompting the district administration and the Municipal Council to immediately direct the contractor to clear the site and issue a formal notice.

Municipal Council Commissioner Lajpal Singh Sodha, treating the matter with utmost seriousness, issued a notice to the dead animal bone contractor, Goparam, son of Dudaram, resident of Suvala village, Balasar post, Sheo tehsil, Barmer district.

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The official notice stated, “Regarding the above subject, you were awarded the contract for lifting dead animals, skin, and bones within the Jaisalmer Municipal Council limits through an open auction bid issued for the financial year 2025-26. It has come to our notice that dead animals are being thrown in the open by you in the dumping yard, which is polluting the surrounding environment and drawing protests from local residents. Although a specific pit/designated area was identified for you in the dumping yard for dead animals, you are throwing the dead animals elsewhere. This act of yours is against the rules.”

The contractor has been directed to submit an explanation and has been strictly warned not to repeat such an act, failing which legal action will be initiated, the bone auction contract will be cancelled, and the security deposit will be forfeited.

While massive slogans about cow protection are frequently heard from political stages, the ground reality often presents a painful picture. The distressing images of hundreds of dead cows emerging from Jaisalmer raise serious questions about the strength of claims regarding cattle care and protection.

Questions are being raised over the miserable condition of stray cattle roaming destitute. Locals are stating that those who do politics in the name of the cow must also pay attention to these conditions. Demands for better arrangements in cowsheds (Gaushalas), along with adequate fodder, water, and medical treatment, have intensified once again.

Expressing his deep anguish, cow lover Hukam Dan stated that the horrific sight of the dead cows is truly shameful and deeply disturbing to the human mind. He questioned how, on a land where the cow is worshipped as a mother, they have been left to rot in the garbage today.

He also called for greater accountability from political representatives and authorities, saying the situation reflected gaps in cattle protection and management on the ground, adding that anyone who watches this video will be shaken to the core.

(ANI)