Panaji: More than 26 per cent of Goa’s Covid frontline workers are yet to be vaccinated Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday, adding that the voluntary nature of the vaccination drive and other issues like allergies, may have been the reasons why frontline workers have not opted for vaccination.

“As on March 15, 2021, of the registered 17,516 frontline Covid workers, 4,718 frontline Covid workers are yet to be vaccinated,” Rane said in a written reply to a question by Independnent MLA Rohan Khaunte.

Rane also said that out of the 12,798 doses which have been administered to Covid-19 frontline workers, only one case of adverse event following immunization had been reported in the state. The person suffering from the adverse reaction has fully recovered, Rane also said.