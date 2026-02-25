Over 200 passengers stuck inside IndiGo flight at Chennai Airport for nearly five hours

Advertisement

Chennai: Over 200 passengers on an Indigo flight from Chennai International Airport to Singapore were forcefully stranded on the plane for almost five hours before it could take off, which caused frustration and videos related to the incident went viral on social media.

The flight numbered 6E 1025 was supposed to take off at 7.20 AM on Tuesday but was delayed after passengers had already been on board. The air-conditioning system in the cabin soon reportedly broke down, making passengers waiting in the morning heat in Chennai unhappy.

As the technical problem was being addressed, the plane could not immediately take off since the pilot had exceeded his allowable duty hours, and a new cockpit crew was needed to replace the old one before the aircraft could fly. A different pilot came in at approximately 11 am, and the flight eventually took off around 11.40 am, it was over four hours late.

Customers complained about the long queues and the unclear communication of airline employees. Others claimed that the air-conditioning was not running consistently, and they were not allowed to deboard because of security protocols. Several travellers captured videos depicting the tense situation in the cabin.

Some of the passengers on board included infants, elderly passengers, and families with children, amongst others, who complained of feeling uncomfortable with the lengthy delay. Certain travellers also claimed that they were not allowed to get out of the plane even after the doors were open, with references to the instructions of security guards.

IndiGo has accepted the delay and indicated that the technical problem was addressed and that the safety of passengers is of the highest priority. The airline reported that refreshments and updates were given whilst waiting. Civil aviation authorities are known to have noticed the viral video, and the Union Civil Aviation Ministry has directed an investigation into the incident.

