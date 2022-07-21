Over 2.19L perform ongoing Amarnath Yatra in 21 days

Srinagar: Over 2.19 lakh have performed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra during the last 21 days after it started on June 30 while another batch of 4,703 pilgrims left Jammu for the Valley on Thursday.

Officials of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) said that since the Yatra started so far, 2,19,755 pilgrims have performed the Yatra.

“Yesterday, 11,434 pilgrims had ‘darshan’ at the holy cave. Another batch of 4,703 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the Valley today in two escorted convoys”, the officials said.

Of these, 2001 are going to Baltal while 2,702 are going to Pahalgam base camp.

Those using the shorter Baltal route have to trek 14 kms to reach the cave shrine. They return to the base camp the same day after having darshan.

Those using the traditional Pahalgam route have to trek 48 kms for four days to reach the cave shrine.

Helicopter services are available for the Yatris on both routes.

A local tent owner died of natural causes on Wednesday at Panchtarni along the Pahalgam route and the number of people who died of natural causes during this year’s Yatra rose to 35.

A total of 16 people were killed on July 8 in the flash flood near the cave shrine.

Situated 3888 metres above the sea level in Kashmir Himalayas, the cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.

Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

Amarnath Yatra 2022 started on June 30 and will conclude after 43 days on August 11 on Shravan Purnima coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival.