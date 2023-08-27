Over 160 flights cancelled at Delhi airport, passengers face several issues

New Delhi: Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has announced the cancellation of around 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights from September 8 to 10, coinciding with the G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi. Airlines have made this decision, possibly due to anticipated traffic restrictions during the summit.

The airport spokesperson mentioned that these 160 cancellations represent only about six percent of the usual domestic flight operations at Delhi Airport. Importantly, international flights remain unaffected by the G20 Summit.

It’s important to note that these flight cancellations are unrelated to aircraft parking, as the Delhi Airport has sufficient parking space.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have announced that road travel to the Delhi Airport will face disruptions from September 8 to 10 due to the G20 Summit. To ensure a smoother journey, city residents are encouraged to utilize the Delhi metro’s Airport Line.

For those who still opt for road travel, Delhi Police advise travellers to plan their trips with extra time in hand to account for potential delays.

As part of their G20 Summit preparations, Delhi Police will deploy tourist police vehicles at 21 locations across the city, including railway stations, airport terminals, ISBT, historic sites like the Red Fort, Akshardham, Qutub Minar, Lotus Temple, Humayun’s Tomb, and others.

These vehicles will be staffed by approximately 400 specially trained police personnel to assist and ensure public safety during the event.