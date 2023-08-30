Over 150 hospitalised after consuming wedding food in Karnataka’s Belagavi

Karnataka: In a concerning incident, more than 150 people were hospitalised after consuming food at a wedding ceremony in Belagavi district of Karnataka, said officials on Tuesday.

According to the officials the wedding ceremony took place at Belagavi district’s Hirekodi village in Chikkodi. Officials suspect that the food served at the event might have been contaminated and have taken steps to investigate further.

Health officials are currently examining food samples, including the water provided at the event, in government laboratories located in Belagavi and Bengaluru.

Soon after consuming the food on Monday, many guests began experiencing severe symptoms. They were quickly transported to local hospitals and nursing homes in Hirekodi and Chikkodi town. On Tuesday morning, over 50 additional people with similar complaints sought medical attention at Chikkodi hospitals.

Dr. SH Gadad, the district health officer in Chikkodi, expressed concern, stating, “About 150 people who attended the wedding ceremony fell ill, experiencing symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea. As many among the affected are children and women, the health department is treating this as an emergency situation. Fortunately, most have already recovered, and a few have been discharged from the hospital.”

To address the situation, the health department dispatched a medical team to the village. An emergency temporary clinic was set up at a government school to provide treatment to the affected individuals. Ambulances and extra medical teams were deployed to ensure prompt care.

Medical professionals attending to the patients reported that approximately 90% of those affected have shown signs of recovery. However, they are being kept under observation and have not yet been discharged.

Belagavi SP Sanjeev Patil assured the public that all the individuals impacted by this incident are steadily improving and are expected to be discharged from the hospitals by Wednesday.