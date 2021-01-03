Over 15 dead as roof of crematorium collapses in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: In a saddening incident, over 15 people died while more than 20 others received severe injuries when the roof of a corridor in a crematorium in Muradnagar town of Ghaziabad collapsed today.

According to reports, several people had gone to the crematorium to perform the last rites of one Ram Dhan, who died earlier today. However, most of them took shelter at the structure as it was raining. Unfortunately, the roof of the crematorium collapsed killing at least around 15 people.

On being informed about the mishap, Ghaziabad police and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot. They carried out the rescue operations and recovered several bodies and shifted the injured to the hospitals for treatment.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.