Over 100 boxes of explosives seized from van near Kerala’s Palakkad

Palakkad: A pick-up van carrying more than 100 boxes of explosives have been seized near Palakkad town area in Kerala, the police said.

As per police, they had earlier received information about a large quantity of explosives being brought into the state, following which they conducted raid. During interception, they found over 100 boxes of gelatin sticks and more than 20 boxes of detonators from the vehicle near Palakkad Medical College and have detained the driver of the vehicle.

During the initial round of questioning, he revealed that he had loaded the boxes from Coimbatore and was transporting them to a quarry in Thrissur.

The boxes of explosives had been concealed beneath a large load of watermelons, as per police. The seizure took place late on Wednesday night.

A case is now being registered against the driver under the Explosive Substances Act.

Investigation is underway.