Outgoing Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee refuses to resign; BJP says “accept defeat with humility”

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Kolkata: West Bengal has been thrust into a constitutional and political standoff following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) landmark victory in the state assembly elections.

Outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sparked a firestorm by firmly rejecting calls for her resignation, despite the BJP securing a commanding two-thirds majority.

The election results, which saw the BJP surge to 207 seats and relegate the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to just 80, mark a seismic shift in Bengal’s political landscape. However, the transition of power appears far from seamless.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, a defiant Banerjee accused the Election Commission (EC) and the BJP of “looting” the democratic process. Despite the numbers, she insisted that her party remains the moral victor.

“I will not resign. I did not lose. I will not go to Raj Bhavan… the question doesn’t arise. We didn’t lose the election. They can defeat us officially through the Election Commission, but morally we won the election,” Mamata Banerjee asserted.

The TMC chief labelled the Chief Election Commissioner the “villain” of the election, claiming Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were tampered with and citing suspicious 80-90% battery charges.

Banerjee accused the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of playing a key role in the “manipulation” of the election process. “Sad to say, the CEC became the villain of this election to loot the democratic rights of the people and to loot the EVM,” she said, referencing her belief that the election results were tampered with.

She claimed that the EVMs had inexplicably shown an 80-90% charge, raising suspicions about their integrity. “Two days before the election, they started arresting our people. They changed all IPS and IAS officers. They selected people from their party, and the BJP played the game directly with the Election Commission,” Mamata Banerjee alleged.

However, in a seemingly contradictory turn, Banerjee later referred to herself as a “free bird” and a “commoner” who no longer holds a “chair,” signalling her intent to pivot toward strengthening the INDIA Alliance on a national level.

Banerjee also alleged she was “manhandled and kicked in the belly” during the counting process, claiming CCTV cameras were intentionally disabled while her agents were assaulted.

She claimed that her party’s counting agents were beaten and that she was “manhandled, assaulted and kicked in the belly” while trying to intervene. “They snatched away all forms; even women were not spared,” Banerjee recounted, adding that CCTV cameras were mysteriously turned off during the alleged assault.

In response to Mamata Banerjee’s statement, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee described the events surrounding the elections as a “chori” (theft) in the counting process. “All candidates were brutally assaulted. All counting agents were brutally assaulted and thrown out by the CISF and CRPF… There is no transparency in counting,” he said, describing the incident as a “great threat to democracy.”

The BJP has dismissed Banerjee’s allegations as the desperate rhetoric of a defeated leader. Party spokespersons pointed out the logistical impossibility of her claims, given her Z+ security cover.

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Referring to the TMC’s loss in the elections, BJP MP Saumitra Khan said, “They lost in the vote percentage… Kolkata’s public made them lose… The police belong to the administration and the constitution… HM Amit Shah has provided us freedom.”

Taking a swipe at Banerjee, BJP National Spokesperson Ajay Alok said, “Doesn’t she feel ashamed of telling so many lies? She is the Chief Minister, and she has Z+ security. How can the central forces beat him up?” He further added that Banerjee’s influence had waned and that “Hindus took revenge for this with their votes and gave her a befitting reply.”

Unfazed by the TMC’s protests, the BJP is moving forward with plans for a grand inaugural ceremony. The date holds significant cultural weight, as the party seeks to align its victory with Bengali identity.

In light of the massive BJP victory, which was the first in West Bengal, BJP leader Prem Shukla outlined plans for a grand swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for May 9th, coinciding with Guru Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary.

“May 9th will be the date for the swearing-in ceremony. This is a stepping stone to Bengal’s glory,” he said.

Amid mounting controversy over Banerjee’s refusal to resign as Chief Minister, BJP MLA-elect Suvendu Adhikari said that he didn’t have to say much on the issue since everything is mentioned in the Indian Constitution. “Everything is mentioned in the Constitution. I need not say much,” Adhikari told reporters here.

Meanwhile, the outgoing CM expressed confidence in the support she received from opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, and Hemant Soren, all of whom extended their solidarity.

“All the allies of the INDIA Alliance told me that they are totally and absolutely with me,” Mamata Banerjee said, adding, “I will strengthen the INDIA team, just like a small person. I don’t have any chair now, so I am a commoner. I am a free bird,” she added.

While Mamata Banerjee also expressed her continued dedication to public service, noting that she had never withdrawn any pension or salary throughout her 15 years in power. “I have given my entire life in service to the people,” she said.

Banerjee emphasised that her focus now is to continue strengthening the INDIA alliance and ensure that her party remains an influential force despite the electoral setback.

While the BJP prepares to form its first-ever government in West Bengal, Banerjee’s refusal to concede gracefully suggests that the state is headed for a period of intense friction. With the TMC alleging a “great threat to democracy” and the BJP claiming a “liberation” of the state, the legitimacy of the electoral process remains the central flashpoint in Bengal’s new political chapter.

(ANI)