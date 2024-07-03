Out on bail, Hemant Soren likely to become Jharkhand CM again

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren, who is out on bail in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, is likely to become the Chief Minister again.

There are reports that incumbent Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren will resign from the post and pave the way for Hemant Soren.

In a meeting of the JMM-led coalition’s legislators and leaders being held at Hemant Soren’s residence here, Champai Soren offered to quit the chief minister’s post and proposed Hemant Soren’s name which was agreed to by the legislators.

Congress Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur and prominent leaders of all the three parties of the JMM-led alliance are attending the meeting, underway since noon.

The political scenario in the state changed on June 28 when Hemant Soren secured bail from the Jharkhand High Court in the case.

It was also decided in the meeting that the coalition will be led by Hemant Soren in the Assembly polls.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31. Soon after his arrest, he had named Champai Soren as his successor.

When Hemant Soren went to the Raj Bhavan to resign, Champai Soren who accompanied the JMM chief staked claim to form the government.