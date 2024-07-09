‘Our soldiers determined to usher in peace’, Rajnath Singh condoles death of 5 Army men

Srinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday expressed anguish and grief at the death of five soldiers in the Kathua terror attack while reiterating his faith in the determination of the Army to eradicate terrorism from J&K.

Rajnath Singh said in a post on X, “I am deeply anguished at the loss of five of our brave Indian Army Soldiers in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua (J&K). My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Nation stands firm with them in this difficult time. The Counter Terrorist operations are underway, and our soldiers are determined to usher in peace and order in the region. I pray for a speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries in this dastardly terror attack”.

Five soldiers, including a JCO, were martyred and five others injured when terrorists ambushed an Army vehicle in the Badnota area of Kathua district on Monday.

A massive CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) is underway in the area to hunt down the terrorists.

Elite Para commandos of the Army were airdropped in the area during the CASO to ensure that the perpetrators of Monday’s terror attack were neutralised.

Meanwhile, the attack has been widely condemned by the general public and political leaders.

This is the second major terror-related incident in Kathua district during the past four weeks.