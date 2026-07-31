Opposition Uproar Forces Lok Sabha Adjournment Till Monday; Births & Deaths Bill Cleared

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New Delhi: The Lok Sabha, which resumed proceedings at 12 noon on Friday, was adjourned for the day following heavy sloganeering by Opposition members who demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Amid the continuous protests and din, the House passed the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill.

The Bill seeks to further amend the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju hit out at the opposition regarding the passage of a key bill in the House, asserting that the schedule for the legislation had been mutually agreed upon.

Speaking in the House, Rijiju stated that the government intended for all members to participate in the legislative process.

“Today an important bill was passed, and we indeed wanted everyone to participate in it. Time for this was fixed in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC),” Rijiju said.

Addressing the opposition members, the Minister further added, “You people should not go outside and say why was the bill passed without discussion?”

Following the passage of the Bill and the persistent disruption by the Opposition, the House was adjourned till 11 am on August 3, 2026.

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The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned for the day amid uproar by Opposition members over several issues, including alleged police action during the students’ protest on July 20 over the NEET issue.

The proceedings of the Upper House will now resume on Monday at 11 am.

However, Opposition members began protesting and raising slogans over their demands, leading to disruptions in the proceedings.

Amid the uproar, Radhakrishnan appealed to the Opposition members to listen to others, saying, “You want everybody to listen, you don’t want to listen to anyone. This is wrong. This is dictatorship. You don’t want to value democratic values. You must listen to others as well.”

Earlier this morning, Opposition MPs protested at Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex, where they demanded a response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the July 20 police action against protestors.

MPs from various INDIA bloc parties gathered at Makar Dwar around 10:30 am, holding placards asking, “Amit Shah sansad se gayab kyun?”

This comes amid a political row over police action against protesters during their recent protests. The students at Jantar Mantar were protesting against the 2026 NEET paper leak on the call of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

(ANI)