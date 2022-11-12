Opposition AIADMK will boycott all-party meeting on EWS quota

Chennai: The Opposition AIADMK will boycott the meetings of Legislative parties called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday to discuss the EWS quota, the party said here.

AIADMK organizing secretary and former law minister, D. Jayakumar, told that the party was accepting the 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections(EWS) in jobs and educational institutions.

The AIADMK leader came down heavily against the DMK government and said that quotas should be introduced without affecting the interests of any community or group.

He also charged that the Government of India had constituted a commission on reservation in 2006 and DMK was part of that government. Jayakumar charged that the present 10 per cent quota law was based on that recommendation.

The former minister also called upon Chief Minister Stalin to safeguard the 69 per cent reservation system and added that AIADMK leaders and former Chief Ministers, late M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa had obtained legal protection under the ninth schedule of the Constitution.

The AIADMK leader also said that the allies of the DMK, Congress, and CPI-M were supporting the 10 per cent reservation.