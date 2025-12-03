Operational issues cause chaos at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Advertisement

Hyderabad (Telangana): Operations at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad were disrupted on Wednesday morning, further causing chaos among passengers.

Earlier on Tuesday, several flights were delayed, diverted, or cancelled due to operational issues and low visibility, causing chaos among passengers. Airport authorities urged travellers to check real-time updates with their respective airlines as disruptions continued till Wednesday.

According to airport sources, two incoming flights scheduled for Hyderabad on Tuesday were diverted due to low visibility. Flight XY325 from Riyadh was diverted to Mumbai, while flight 6E 352 from Pune was redirected to Bengaluru. Officials said more diversions could not be ruled out depending on weather conditions.

Multiple departures from Hyderabad were also delayed due to what airlines described as operational issues. The affected flights included 6E 409 (HYD-VTZ), 6E 785 (HYD-BOM), 6E 944 (HYD-CCU), 6E 2256 (HYD-DEL), and 6E 5003 (HYD-BOM). Passengers were seen queuing at airline counters seeking assistance as delays extended through the night.

Several flights were also cancelled, with airlines citing operational challenges. Among the departures cancelled were 6E 240 (HYD-DEL), 6E 6467 (HYD-IXM), 6E 6361 (HYD-BLR), and 6E 922 (HYD-BBI). On the arrivals side, flights 6E 206 (GOI-HYD), 6E 6337 (AMD-HYD), 6E 295 (MAA-HYD), 6E 609 (IXM-HYD), and 6E 6360 (BLR-HYD). Airport authorities said passengers are being informed and assisted by respective carriers.

Meanwhile, in a related development from Karnataka, the Bengaluru City Police have launched an investigation after the Commissioner of Police received a bomb threat email on Sunday. The threat, sent from an email ID under the name ‘Mohit Kumar’, claimed that explosives had been planted at Kempegowda International Airport and several major malls in the city, including Orion Mall, Lulu Mall, Forum South Mall, and Mantri Square Mall.

The email, purportedly sent by the “Jaish-e-Mohammed White Collar Terror Team”, warned of blasts from 7 pm onwards. The threat message read: “This is a warning from the Jaish-e-Mohammed White Collar Terror Team. We targeted Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, Orion Mall, Lulu Mall, Forum South Mall, Mantri Square Mall, and Lulu Mall for a bomb blast at 7 pm onwards. Thanks to our Allah and our master Mohit for serving our nation better”

An FIR under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been registered. Police teams are analysing the origin of the email and conducting checks at all targeted locations. Officials said additional security has been deployed, and no suspicious objects have been found so far.