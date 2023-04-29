Operation Kaveri: 231 Indians leave Jeddah in New-Delhi bound Indigo flight

New Delhi: Indian carrier IndiGo has joined the mission with its first flight with 231 stranded Indians taking off from Jeddah to further boost the ongoing repatriation efforts under ‘Operation Kaveri’

“Indigo joins #OperationKaveri. 231 Indians in a flight to New Delhi from Jeddah. With this 5th outbound flight, around 1600 reached or airborne for India. Happy journey. Our Mission continues,” Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan tweeted.

“We have offered our services for charter flights to Jeddah under the Indian Government’s Operation Kaveri rescue mission of our citizens from Sudan. We are still awaiting details from the ministry to launch these flights, nothing has been confirmed as of yet,” IndiGo Airlines said in a statement.

Earlier, it was reported that more than 450 Indians who had been evacuated from Sudan will be brought back by chartered flights that IndiGo will operate as part of Operation Kaveri. According to reports, the two flights will depart from Jeddah and fly to Delhi and Bengaluru to bring back Indians who were evacuated from Sudan. The two flights will operate on April 28 and 30, and A321 aircraft will be used. They will be operated from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Delhi and Bengaluru.

Airlines had earlier expressed their willingness to participate in the ongoing evacuation of stranded Indians in the strife-torn African country under ‘Operation Kaveri’.

IndiGo stated that it remains committed to supporting the central government’s mission to evacuate Indian citizens from Sudan. The crew of the airline stepped up to meet the urgent humanitarian need, allowing the stranded citizens to safely return to their homes and families.

Earlier,on Friday, Mos MEA V Muraleedharan reported that “Operation Kaveri” had brought 2,100 Indians to Jeddah. Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said INS Sumedha, which is based at Port Sudan, had also left the crisis-ravaged nation with 300 passengers aboard for Jeddah. This is the 13th group of evacuated Indians aboard the INS Sumedha, travelling to Jeddah.