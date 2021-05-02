The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has started an online application process for the recruitment of as many as 1329 vacant posts.

The selected candidates will be posted as Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts).

Vacancy Details:

Important dates:

Beginning of Online Application: May 1, 2021

Last Date of Online Registration and Application Submission: May 31, 2021

Last Date of Fee Submission: May 31, 2021

Name and number of posts:

Total Posts – 1329

Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential): 295 Posts (UR – 121, EWS – 29, OBC – 79, SC – 61, ST – 5)

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk): 624 Posts (UR – 251, EWS – 62, OBC – 168, SC – 131, ST – 12)

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) – 358 Posts (UR – 145, EWS – 35, OBC – 96, SC – 7)

Salary:

Candidates who will be appointed as Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) – Band will get a salary of 5200-20200 and Grade Pay Rs 2800.

Candidates who will be appointed as Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential) – Band will get a salary of 9300-34800 and Grade Pay Rs 4200.

Educational Qualification UP Police ASI Recruitment 2021:

Candidates applying for the posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) should have a Bachelor Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University. Hindi Typing Speed of 25 WPM & English Typing 30 WPM and O Level Exam Passed.

Candidates applying for the posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) should have done Graduation in Accounts or Commerce. Hindi typing speed of 15 wpm and o level passed.

Candidates applying for the posts of Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential) should have passed Bachelor Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University. Hindi Typing Speed of 25 WPM & English Typing 30 WPM. Should be able to type 8- wpm in Stenographer Hindi. O Level Exam Passed.

Age Limit:

The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and elder than 28 years.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online written exam, Document Verification & PST, Computer Typing and Stenography Test, Final Merit List, Medical Test and Personality Test.

How to Apply:

Candidates can apply online between May 1 and May 30, 2021.

Application Fee:

The candidates will have to make a payment of Rs 400 as an application fee.

Click here for the official website.

Click here to read the notification.