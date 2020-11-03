onion thrown at nitish kumar
Photo ANI

Onions pelted at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during election campaign: Watch

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: A few onions were reportedly pelted at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar when he was addressing at a rally in Bihar. The incident took place reportedly in Madhubani’s Harlakhi.

As per reports, the election campaign for the third phase of Bihar Assembly election is underway. When Nitish Kumar was addressing a rally a group of people pelted onion on him. Probably, the onion pelters wanted to vent their anger against the recent rise in Onion price.

