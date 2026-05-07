One year on, Op Sindoor’s midnight sun still burns as Pahalgam’s dawn of justice

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New Delhi: It started in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley, a tourist spot, a green meadow, on April 22, 2025, whose green was stained in red, did not just witness a terror attack, but a targeted attempt to fracture India from within.

Terrorists from the TRF, a proxy of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), entered a civilian space, separated victims by religion, mostly Hindus, and killed 26 people, including Indians and a Nepali citizen.

The attack was with the intent to send a message, to fracture trust, and to push fear, and ignite division in Kashmir and beyond. That act of terror, the act of targeted identity-based killing, became the precursor to India’s answer: Operation Sindoor.

The response that would stretch across land, air, sea, cyber, and diplomacy, and reshape India’s security doctrine.

India did not respond with emotion. What began as grief quickly turned into a structured, multi-domain military response designed to impose cost, dismantle terror infrastructure, and prevent escalation from spilling into uncontrolled war.

On May 7, 2025, India moved into action.

Within days of the ‘ghastly’ Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor was launched as a tri-services response with the intent to dismantle terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The statement from the Ministry of Defence at 1:44 AM on the intervening night of May 6-May 7 confirmed that the Indian Armed Forces had carried out precision strikes on nine terror-linked sites.

The statement, however, had made one line clear from the beginning that no Pakistani military installations were targeted, and the action was “focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature.”

The selected targets were not random.

Intelligence inputs identified terror hubs linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Among them were Muridke’s Markaz Taiba complex and Bahawalpur’s Markaz Subhan Allah, both long associated with recruitment, radicalisation, and planning structures.

Air operations formed the sharp edge of Sindoor’s opening phase.

According to the Director General of Air Operations (DGAO) Air Marshal A K Bharti, the strikes were designed for precision, not saturation. Specific buildings within larger complexes were destroyed, ensuring targeted elimination rather than area damage, with “no to minimal damage to any civilian or military structure”, a stance that the Armed Forces held.

Key individuals, including Mudassar Khadian Khas and Hafiz Muhammad Jameel, the eldest brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar, were neutralised in these strikes, alongside over 100 terrorists across nine sites.

The message from the initial air campaign, India’s deepest strike inside Pakistan’s undisputed borders since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, was simple: terror infrastructure would be dismantled at its source.

In the day following the launch of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan attempted to retaliate with drones, loitering munitions and missile activity targeting Indian military and civilian zones.

This is where the conflict entered its second phase. ANI had then reported on how India activated a layered deception and strike sequence during the subsequent days and nights.

The first wave involved dummy pilotless aircraft simulating fighter signatures, forcing Pakistani air defence systems to activate. Once exposed, loitering munitions such as Israeli-origin Harop systems struck radar nodes and command centres, degrading defensive networks, and that is how India initiated its Suppression and Destruction of Enemy Air Defences (SEAD/DEAD).

After suppression, long-range precision strikes followed.

Around 15 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles were reportedly launched from Su-30 MKI platforms, alongside SCALP missiles from Rafale jets and additional Rampage and Crystal Maze missiles.

Targets included key Pakistani airbases such as Nur Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Murid, Chaklala, Sargodha, Jacobabad, Bholari, and others referenced in subsequent briefings as part of a wider set of 11 affected airbases. These strikes impacted runways, radar installations, hangars, and command infrastructure, disrupting sortie generation capacity of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Nur Khan is in Rawalpindi, the city that also houses the Pakistani Army General Headquarters (GHQ).

The Su-30 MKI was the one to lob the air-launched version of BrahMos cruise missiles, which were prominent in deep-strike operations, extending India’s reach into strategic Pakistani territory, the deepest it has been since 1971.

The Rafale-Su30 combo enabled the IAF to establish air dominance and created a layered aerial offensive that Pakistani air defences struggled to track in real time.

At the same time, Pakistan deployed Chinese-origin HQ-9 air defence systems to newer locations but all were detected and suffered heavy damage, which sources had confirmed to ANI.

Even during the night of May 7, the Indian Air Force was able to bypass and jam Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied air defence systems, completing the mission in just 23 minutes, an MoD statement had earlier noted.

Pakistan, in its attempt to retaliate, tried attacking numerous Indian air bases near the International Border (IB) and resorted to the use of Chinese and Turkish-origin UAVs and loitering ammunition like the Yiha. However, its attempt failed because of India’s integrated air defence network, the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), which facilitated real-time threat identification, assessment and interception across multiple domains.

PL-15 missile platforms too were fired by Pakistan’s J-10CEs and JF-17s in their attempt to mount a Defensive Counter-Air (DCA) operation. However, most of these were intercepted or neutralised due to India’s defensive grid operated in layers.

The S-400 Triumf, India’s Russian-bought Long Range Surface to Air Missile (LR-SAM) system, formed the outer interception ring, supported by indigenous Akash missile systems, other MRSAM batteries, Pechora and point air defence systems like OSA-AK legacy systems, and low-level air defence guns (LLAD).

Other anti-aircraft warfare apparatus (Ack-Acks) were also in play, including an array of Counter-UAS systems.

According to official statements and briefings, hundreds of incoming drones and UAVs were intercepted during retaliatory waves.

Later in the annual press conference ahead of Air Force Day celebrations, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh described the outcome as operationally decisive. He had also said that the IAF “made sure that they [PAF] were not able to operate even within their territory up to a certain distance.”

He also confirmed something “historic”, a long-range interception made by S-400 that exceeded 300 kilometres and destroyed a high-value aerial platform deep inside hostile airspace. “It will go down in history as the longest kill that we achieved,” he said.

He also added that Pakistani claims of Indian losses were unfounded, referring to them as “Manohar Kahaniyan (dreamy stories)”, while confirming India’s evidence-based assessment of damage inflicted on 12-13 Pakistani combat aircraft, including four to five F-16s on ground and five F-16s and JF-17s in the air, along with two spy planes, which is likely PAF Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) as seen during Op Sindoor tableau during India’s Republic day celebrations.

The Indian Air Force doctrine during the operation was summarised in three words by the Air Chief: “Achuuk, Abhed, Sateek”.

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Air Chief Marshal Singh explained that the operation reflected precision, cohesion and indigenous capability working in full integration across services.

While the air domain dominated headlines, the maritime front quietly established strategic containment. The Indian Navy deployed its Carrier Battle Group led by INS Vikrant in the Arabian Sea, maintaining continuous surveillance with MiG-29K fighters and airborne early warning helicopters like the Kamov KA31.

On May 30, days following the cessation of all hostilities, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking aboard INS Vikrant, described the Navy’s posture in stark terms.

“If the Indian Navy had come into action in Operation Sindoor, then Pakistan would not only have been divided into two parts, but I think it would have been divided into four parts,” he said, adding that Pakistan “could not even muster the courage to come into the open sea” due to fear of the Indian Navy, which kept them berthed in their harbour.

The Navy’s presence effectively constrained Pakistani naval movement, creating a maritime denial zone without direct engagement.

Pakistan’s Navy was kept at bay and remained confined in its harbour due to the “psychological pressure” asserted by the Indian Navy’s posture.

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi later revealed how close escalation had come.

“We were just minutes away from striking Pakistan from sea, when they requested a stoppage of kinetic actions,” he said, confirming that naval forces maintained a high-readiness strike posture throughout Op Sindoor.

On land, the Indian Army and Border Security Force ensured ground stability. Air defence units using Man Portable Air Defence systems (MANPADS), LLAD guns and integrated missile systems intercepted drone and loitering munition attacks and mounted appropriate responses to all cross-border threats, including ceasefire violations by Pakistan through firing and shelling at civilians.

The Army also engaged in rescue and humanitarian operations to aid the civilian population in Jammu and Kashmir affected by Pakistan’s indiscriminate shelling and firing, and helped civilians along the IB.

Pakistan used drones and shelling to target religious sites. The Shambhu Temple in Jammu, the Gurdwara in Poonch, and Christian convents were attacked. These were not random strikes. They were part of a plan to break India’s unity, but the Indian Army deterred every subsequent move by Pakistan.

In Jammu’s Samba sector, BSF troops neutralised infiltration attempts, recovering weapons and ammunition. BSF, along with other regions of the IB, neutralised any threats that the adversary intended to foist upon. The BSF, during its operations, used a range of small arms, including anti-materiel rifles.

On May 10, a cessation of hostilities was declared after Pakistan’s DGMO contacted his Indian counterpart, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai.

However, Operation Sindoor has not ended. The Government of India has maintained its stance that only the “88-hour” phase has concluded.

Operation Sindoor is continuing.

India’s response was not only kinetic. It extended into diplomacy, economics, and information warfare as well.

One of the most significant non-military actions was the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

The government placed it in abeyance, with Prime Minister Modi stating that “blood and water cannot flow together.”

The move had immediate implications for Pakistan’s water-dependent agriculture and energy systems.

Trade routes through Attari-Wagah were suspended, bilateral trade halted, and key exports and imports restricted. Pakistani visas were revoked, cultural exchanges banned, and diplomatic staff strength reduced, including the declaration of military advisors as persona non grata.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi framed the national doctrine clearly. The Prime Minister said, “Terror and talks cannot go together. Terror and trade cannot go together. Water and blood cannot flow together.”

He also declared that India would not differentiate between terrorists and their sponsors and would not tolerate nuclear blackmail.

He further stated that any terror attack would be treated as an act of war and India would respond “on our own terms, in our own way.”

Months following the initiation of India’s precise and constrained response to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi said that the phase of Op Sindoor was just an “88-hour” and warned that if the Pakistan establishment were to even think of committing something that barbaric again then the Indian Armed Forces will “teach them (Pakistan) how to behave responsibly with a neighbouring nation”.

On May 13, a couple of days following the cessation of hostilities, Prime Minister Modi addressed the airmen at Adampur with a MiG-29 UPG and S-400 launcher in the backdrop.

During his address, he said, “When the soldiers of India chant Maa Bharati Ki Jai, the enemy’s heart trembles. When our drones destroy the walls of the enemy’s fort, when our missiles reach the target with a whizzing sound, the enemy hears – Bharat Mata Ki Jai! When we make the sun rise even in the darkness of the night, the enemy sees – Bharat Mata Ki Jai! When our forces foil the threat of nuclear blackmail, only one thing resounds from the sky to the underworld – Bharat Mata Ki Jai!”

The Prime Minister, during a special Lok Sabha session in July last year, while speaking on Operation Sindoor, said, “Today, after every strike, the masterminds lose sleep, knowing that India will strike back and eliminate threats with precision.”

He asserted that India has established a “new normal”.

However, it is also needed to be noted that the operation also faced an intense information war, but India used its press apparatus to counter coordinated misinformation campaigns through verified communication, rapid rebuttals, and exposure of fake networks operating from across the border.

At its core, Operation Sindoor was a joint doctrine in action. A government overview described it as a “composite networked force” operating across domains with precision and restraint.

A year later, Operation Sindoor is no longer seen as just a military operation; it has come to be viewed as a tale of “serving justice appropriately”, written in ‘fire, precision and restraint’.

The terror attack aimed to fracture India’s identity. The response, driven by joint-force synergy under Operation Sindoor, restored deterrence and reasserted control.

In the end, Operation Sindoor was not merely a kinetic action or economic coercion, but a form of “justice” for the blood and tears that stained the grass blades in Baisaran, Pahalgam.

(ANI)