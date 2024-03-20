One-year-old infant slips off father’s hand, falls to death from third floor of mall in Chhatisgarh

Nation
By Abhilasha
0

Raipur: In a tragic incident, a one-year-old child died after slipping from his father’s arms from third floor of a shopping mall in Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

The incident took place at a mall in Raipur on Tuesday  when the family was on escalator and the entire incident was capture on CCTV camera.

In the video, a man was carrying his toddler son in his arms and holding another. When he tried to pull the other child on to the escalator he lost his balance and also the grip of the toddler.

The child fell from a height of approximately 40 feet to the ground. The child was immediately admitted to the nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Also Read: Mom Saves Toddler From Falling Off 4th Storey Of Building # Watch

 

 

Abhilasha 7812 news 1 comments

Journalist, a foodie, a saree lover, travelling is just love,cheerful,lively ,sometimes moody and a proud Odia

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.