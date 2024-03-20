One-year-old infant slips off father’s hand, falls to death from third floor of mall in Chhatisgarh

Raipur: In a tragic incident, a one-year-old child died after slipping from his father’s arms from third floor of a shopping mall in Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

The incident took place at a mall in Raipur on Tuesday when the family was on escalator and the entire incident was capture on CCTV camera.

In the video, a man was carrying his toddler son in his arms and holding another. When he tried to pull the other child on to the escalator he lost his balance and also the grip of the toddler.

Toddler at Raipur mall dies after falling from the third floor after he accidentally slips from the lap of the guardian, while he looked after another child.#Raipur pic.twitter.com/aGlW7oZUAk — Anurag Tyagi (@TheAnuragTyagi) March 20, 2024

The child fell from a height of approximately 40 feet to the ground. The child was immediately admitted to the nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.