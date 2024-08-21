One-year-old bites snake after mistaking it for toy in Bihar, reptile dies

Patna: In a shocking incident, a one-year-old child has grabbed eyeballs after reportedly biting a snake to death while playing in his house. in Bihar’s Gaya district on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Jamuhar village, near Gaya on August 17.

As per reports, the toddler was playing on the terrace, when he spotted the snake and picked it up, mistaking it for a toy. He then bit the reptile, which caused its death.

As soon as the family discovered a dead snake near the toddler. The infant’s family took him to a local community health centre after spotting a dead snake close to him. The boy remains unharmed, leaving both his family and doctors stunned.

Here is the Video

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, a woman is seen carrying the child, who bit the snake, in her lap while the other person is trying to open his mouth.

A photo of the reptile is also visible in the phone in which part of its body appears to have been crushed after being bitten. Also Read: Groom Dies Of Snake Bite Hours Before Wedding In UP’s Bulandshahr