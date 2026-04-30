One police personnel killed, three injured after dumper hits them from behind in Uttar Pradesh

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Lucknow: A road accident took place due to which constable lost his life after getting hit by a dumper vehicle in Mau, Uttar Pradesh today.

It is being reportedly said that one inspector and two constables that were present at the spot are critically injured.

They are currently getting medical treatment in an hospital.

More details are awaited.

Watch the video here:

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#WATCH | Mau, Uttar Pradesh: A dumper hit several police personnel on duty from behind, killing one constable, leaving an inspector and two other constables seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/CW6Il3XeEA — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2026

Similar case took place in Berhampur in which a Police constable was killed while two others sustained critical injury in Ganjam district of Odisha on Aug 11, 2025.

The deceased Police constable has been identified as Anil Nayak. He had joined the Police Department in the year 2018.

He was rushed to the hospital but got succumbed to the injury at the hospital and the doctors there declared him dead.

Also Read: Police constable killed, 2 others critical as Pick up van hits bike in Berhampur