One of oldest surviving Hizbul Mujahideen commanders encountered in Kashmir

By IANS
terrorist killed in kashmir
Top Hizb commander killed in Handwara Gunfight on wednesday July 07, 2021.(Photo: IANS)

Srinagar: A top terrorist commander of proscribed terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen was killed during an encounter between the terrorists and security forces at North Kashmir’s Handwara on Wednesday.

Police said Mehrazuddin Halwai alias Ubaid was active in North Kashmir for several years and was involved in many acts of terror.

“A contemporary of Hizbul Mujahideen’s notorious terrorist Burhan Wani. While Burhan was engaged in series of civilian, security forces killings in South Kashmir, Mehrazuddin Halwai was involved in the killing of civilians, security forces in North Kashmir,” police said.

“One of the oldest and top commander of HM terror outfit Mehrazuddin Halwai alias Ubaid got neutralized in Handwara #encounter. He was involved in several terror crimes. A big success,” Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Earlier, the encounter started between the terrorists and security forces at the Pazipora-Renan area in Handwara after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

