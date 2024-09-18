One nation, one election approved by Union cabinet

New Delhi: Union Cabinet has accepted the recommendations by the high-level committee on ‘One Nation, One Election’, announced Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday.

On the, ‘One Nation, One Election’, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told ANI, “A large number of political parties across the political spectrum has actually supported the One Nation One Election initiative. When they interact with high-level meetings, they give their input in a very succinct manner and with a lot of clarity. Our govt believes in creating a consensus on items which affect democracy and the nation in the long run. This is a subject, a topic that will strengthen our nation…”

AIMIM Chief Asadudddin Owaisi tweeted, “I have consistently opposed One Nation One Elections because it is a solution in search of a problem. It destroys federalism and compromises democracy, which are part of the basic structure of the constitution. Multiple elections aren’t a problem for anyone except Modi & Shah. Just because they have a compulsive need to campaign in even municipal & local body elections does not mean that we need simultaneous polls. Frequent & periodic elections improve democratic accountability.”

On the Union Cabinet accepting the recommendations by the high-level committee on ‘One Nation, One Election’ Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, “We don’t stand with this. One Nation One Election cannot work in a democracy. Elections need to be held as and when required if we want our democracy to survive.”

On Union Cabinet giving nod to recommendations of high-level committee on ‘One Nation, One Election’, Haryana CM Nayab Saini says, “I congratulate PM Modi on this…This will not only reduce expenditure but also increase the speed of development in the country.”

Other than that, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says the Union Cabinet has approved Rs 35,000 crore for PM Annadata Ay Sanrakshan Abhiyan – PM-AASHA.

Another addition said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was a new breed of institutes, “Today, the Creator Economy is becoming one of the most powerful economies… We are creating a new institution on the lines of IIM, IIT to which the formal name will be given later but most probably it will be named as Indian Institute of Immersive Creators. There is a very big thought process behind it – to create new creative properties using our cultural heritage with our own IP rights and to take leadership in technology…”