Goa coronavirus positive cases
Image Credit :IANS

One more tests positive for COVID-19; Goa tally rises to 7

By IANS
59

Panaji: One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Goa, taking the tally to seven, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Saturday.

Related News

Jamaat Chief Maulana Saad replies to Delhi Police Notice…

4 Militants Killed by Security Forces in Ongoing Kashmir…

Tablighi Jamaat Spurs Political Slugfest Between MIM and BJP…

Punjab’s Jalandhar Residents Wake Up To A Mesmerizing…

“Out of the 28 tests that were done yesterday, we have received the results for 25 tests. One has come positive. The sample is that of a person from St. Estevam, who is now shifted to the COVID-19 hospital,” Rane told reporters on Saturday.

He also said, that two COVID-19 positive patients, who had tested negative earlier this week, had tested positive following yet another round of tests

You might also like
Nation

Jamaat Chief Maulana Saad replies to Delhi Police Notice through Son

Nation

4 Militants Killed by Security Forces in Ongoing Kashmir Gunfight

Nation

Tablighi Jamaat Spurs Political Slugfest Between MIM and BJP in Telangana

Nation

Punjab’s Jalandhar Residents Wake Up To A Mesmerizing View Of Dhauladhar…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.