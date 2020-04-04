Panaji: One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Goa, taking the tally to seven, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Saturday.

“Out of the 28 tests that were done yesterday, we have received the results for 25 tests. One has come positive. The sample is that of a person from St. Estevam, who is now shifted to the COVID-19 hospital,” Rane told reporters on Saturday.

He also said, that two COVID-19 positive patients, who had tested negative earlier this week, had tested positive following yet another round of tests