One killed,several injured after gas tank explodes at CNG station in Delhi

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New-Delhi: Atleast one person was feared dead, while six others were injured after a gas tank of a truck exploded at a CNG station in Delhi’s Tikri Kalan on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Manish and is reportedly an employee working at the CNG pump.

The Delhi fire service informed that they received a call at 3.37 pm.

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On being informed, the Delhi Fire Service dispatched six fire tenders to the spot. Fire personnel reached the CNG station and took precautionary measures to ensure that the situation did not escalate further.

Six people who were standing nearby when the tank exploded sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The exact cause of the explosion is not yet known. An investigation is underway.